Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 980,400 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.96 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.3% during that session. The BKR stock price is -58.38% off its 52-week high price of $25.99 and 44.42% above the 52-week low of $9.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.48 Million shares.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) trade information

Despite being -0.3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the BKR stock price touched $17.42- or saw a rise of 6.2%. Year-to-date, Baker Hughes Company shares have moved -36.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) have changed 7.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.97.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baker Hughes Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -74.12%, compared to -34.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -81% and -59.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.9%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.78 Billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.13 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.88 Billion and $6.35 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.7% for the current quarter and -19.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.47%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 4.32%.

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.34% with a share float percentage of 95.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baker Hughes Company having a total of 753 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Electric Company with over 377.43 Million shares worth more than $5.81 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, General Electric Company held 57.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 90.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 Billion and represent 13.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Investment Company Of America. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.22% shares in the company for having 53917596 shares of worth $566.13 Million while later fund manager owns 31.9 Million shares of worth $334.92 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.86% of company’s outstanding stock.