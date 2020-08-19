Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1,850,162 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.86 Billion, closed the recent trade at $62.62 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The YNDX stock price is -0.03% off its 52-week high price of $62.64 and 55.4% above the 52-week low of $27.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

Sporting 1.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the YNDX stock price touched $62.58- or saw a rise of 0.02%. Year-to-date, Yandex N.V. shares have moved 43.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) have changed 14.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.57.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Yandex N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.81%, compared to -14.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.6% and -96.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $810.05 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $635.6 Million and $729.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.4% for the current quarter and 37.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -72.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.44%.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.04% with a share float percentage of 87.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yandex N.V. having a total of 524 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 23.84 Million shares worth more than $1.19 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 8.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 19.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $956.59 Million and represent 6.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 14495778 shares of worth $547.65 Million while later fund manager owns 13.88 Million shares of worth $558.26 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.83% of company’s outstanding stock.