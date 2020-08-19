Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 903,492 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.32 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.02 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 11.44% during that session. The UMRX stock price is -23.18% off its 52-week high price of $3.72 and 90.23% above the 52-week low of $0.295. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 600.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) trade information

Sporting 11.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the UMRX stock price touched $3.27-7 or saw a rise of 7.34%. Year-to-date, Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 320.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) have changed -4.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +32.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.45% from current levels.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +250.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.81%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.7% and -157.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66.4%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24.7%.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.04% with a share float percentage of 48.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unum Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with over 3.36 Million shares worth more than $1.39 Million. As of March 30, 2020, Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC held 10.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., with the holding of over 1.8 Million shares as of March 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $742.1 Thousand and represent 5.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 400874 shares of worth $165.68 Thousand while later fund manager owns 101.69 Thousand shares of worth $42.03 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.