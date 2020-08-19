JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1,533,412 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $22.9 per share which meant it gained $1.28 on the day or 5.92% during that session. The JKS stock price is -25.94% off its 52-week high price of $28.84 and 50.13% above the 52-week low of $11.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.61.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.78 while the price target rests at a high of $25.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -74.76% from current levels.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.6%, compared to 2.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.1% and -51.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.6%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.14 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.22 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 Billion and $1.05 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13% for the current quarter and 16.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +101.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.42%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.84% with a share float percentage of 70.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 3.03 Million shares worth more than $53.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Schroder Investment Management Group held 10.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.36 Million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 1082284 shares of worth $17.11 Million while later fund manager owns 616.71 Thousand shares of worth $9.76 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.