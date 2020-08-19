GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 892,223 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.54 Billion, closed the recent trade at $78.25 per share which meant it lost -$1.8 on the day or -2.25% during that session. The GDS stock price is -17.53% off its 52-week high price of $91.97 and 51.39% above the 52-week low of $38.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 967.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 Million shares.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

Despite being -2.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the GDS stock price touched $82.87- or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, GDS Holdings Limited shares have moved 50.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have changed -4.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.26.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GDS Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -59.62%, compared to 8.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.7% and 118.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +39.9%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $212.44 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $234.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $152.35 Million and $168.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.4% for the current quarter and 39.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.4%.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.57% with a share float percentage of 70.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GDS Holdings Limited having a total of 353 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd with over 15.84 Million shares worth more than $1.26 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd held 18.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 12 West Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 9.99 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $795.67 Million and represent 11.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Global Equities Account and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.84% shares in the company for having 1589873 shares of worth $92.16 Million while later fund manager owns 1.46 Million shares of worth $84.66 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.