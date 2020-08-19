Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,442,938 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $718.2 Million, closed the last trade at $14.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -4.14% during that session. The TCDA stock price is -208.71% off its 52-week high price of $44.3 and 10.03% above the 52-week low of $12.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 747.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.22.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Despite being -4.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the TCDA stock price touched $15.33- or saw a rise of 6.39%. Year-to-date, Tricida, Inc. shares have moved -61.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) have changed -13.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 153.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +206.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 74.22% from current levels.

Tricida, Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -53.4%.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.86% with a share float percentage of 103.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tricida, Inc. having a total of 163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 9.61 Million shares worth more than $264.2 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 19.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 4.81 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.14 Million and represent 9.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 1022085 shares of worth $22.49 Million while later fund manager owns 845.89 Thousand shares of worth $18.61 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.