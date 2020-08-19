EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has a beta value of 3.57 and has seen 2,871,463 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.49 Billion, closed the last trade at $3.05 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The ENLC stock price is -207.21% off its 52-week high price of $9.37 and 71.15% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.89 Million shares.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) trade information

Sporting 3.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the ENLC stock price touched $3.20-4 or saw a rise of 4.69%. Year-to-date, EnLink Midstream, LLC shares have moved -50.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have changed 29.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -67.21% from current levels.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 Billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.18 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.41 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -14.3% for the current quarter and 2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +106.6%.

ENLC Dividends

EnLink Midstream, LLC is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.38 at a share yield of 12.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.71%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.06% with a share float percentage of 90.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EnLink Midstream, LLC having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 46.64 Million shares worth more than $113.79 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 31.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.82 Million and represent 6.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.32% shares in the company for having 30960910 shares of worth $73.07 Million while later fund manager owns 30.28 Million shares of worth $71.46 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.18% of company’s outstanding stock.