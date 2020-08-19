Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) has a beta value of 1.1 and has seen 2,978,990 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -6.87% during that session. The SBS stock price is -64.53% off its 52-week high price of $15.4 and 40.81% above the 52-week low of $5.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 Million shares.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Despite being -6.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the SBS stock price touched $10.58- or saw a rise of 13.42%. Year-to-date, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares have moved -39.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) have changed -21.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.04 while the price target rests at a high of $15.24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.26% from current levels.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.71%.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 2.51%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.74% with a share float percentage of 13.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Impax Asset Management Group Plc with over 11.58 Million shares worth more than $121.67 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Impax Asset Management Group Plc held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nordea Investment Management Ab, with the holding of over 8.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.82 Million and represent 6.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 4550100 shares of worth $45.64 Million while later fund manager owns 2.46 Million shares of worth $18.86 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.8% of company’s outstanding stock.