Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) has a beta value of 0.07 and has seen 1,339,611 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.35 Million, closed the last trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 14.02% during that session. The TEDU stock price is -186.63% off its 52-week high price of $5.36 and 63.26% above the 52-week low of $0.687. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 363.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 642.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) trade information

Sporting 14.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the TEDU stock price touched $2.04 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Tarena International, Inc. shares have moved -4.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) have changed 10%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.85 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.49 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $58.55 Million and $74.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.5% for the current quarter and 11.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -52.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.25%.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.97% with a share float percentage of 38.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tarena International, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.45 Million shares worth more than $3.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 725.8 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.12 Million and represent 1.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 150345 shares of worth $766.76 Thousand while later fund manager owns 97.61 Thousand shares of worth $497.83 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.