Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1,636,046 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The SWBI stock price is -15.6% off its 52-week high price of $27.79 and 77.5% above the 52-week low of $5.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

Despite being -0.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the SWBI stock price touched $25.80- or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have moved 159.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have changed 11.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.17% from current levels.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +126.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 159.76%, compared to -24.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1400% and 377.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -435.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.