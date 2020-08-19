The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 1,427,151 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.28% during that session. The ODP stock price is -41.77% off its 52-week high price of $29.9 and 41.68% above the 52-week low of $12.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 782.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 860Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The ODP Corporation (ODP) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.96.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) trade information

Despite being -0.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the ODP stock price touched $21.80- or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, The ODP Corporation shares have moved -23.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) have changed -10.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.65% from current levels.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The ODP Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.56%, compared to -10.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -36% and -30.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.3%.