SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1,785,164 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -5.6% during that session. The SITC stock price is -108.83% off its 52-week high price of $15.85 and 52.57% above the 52-week low of $3.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) trade information

Despite being -5.6% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the SITC stock price touched $8.47-1 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, SITE Centers Corp. shares have moved -45.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have changed 5.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.75 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.24% from current levels.

SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SITE Centers Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.62%, compared to -15.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $101.57 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $105.82 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $109.7 Million and $111.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.4% for the current quarter and -5.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +74.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +142% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.04%.