Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1,265,307 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.36 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The ERJ stock price is -277.61% off its 52-week high price of $20.24 and 25.56% above the 52-week low of $3.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the ERJ stock price touched $5.94-9 or saw a rise of 9.78%. Year-to-date, Embraer S.A. shares have moved -72.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have changed -13.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $10.44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.37% from current levels.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embraer S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 124.58%, compared to -15.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -450% and -3.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.4%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $577.7 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $941.2 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 Billion and $1.18 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -57.1% for the current quarter and -19.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.08%.