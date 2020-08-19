Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,077,263 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.07 Million, closed the last trade at $2.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3% during that session. The CANF stock price is -91.12% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 58.3% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 898.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

Despite being -3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the CANF stock price touched $2.80-7 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have moved -21.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) have changed 24.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 119.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 73.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 131.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +170.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 93.05% from current levels.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -46.97%, compared to 12.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $389Million and $1.15 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -35.7% for the current quarter and -78.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +47%.