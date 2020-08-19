BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,871,705 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.76 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.48 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 5.16% during that session. The BEST stock price is -45.98% off its 52-week high price of $6.54 and 9.6% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BEST Inc. (BEST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Sporting 5.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the BEST stock price touched $4.73-5 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, BEST Inc. shares have moved -19.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have changed 0.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.19.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BEST Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150%, compared to -17.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 133.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.38 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.72 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.25 Billion and $1.54 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.4% for the current quarter and 12.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +60.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.52% with a share float percentage of 45.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BEST Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 13.38 Million shares worth more than $57.26 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 5.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 10.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.88 Million and represent 4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.6% shares in the company for having 3997927 shares of worth $21.47 Million while later fund manager owns 3.27 Million shares of worth $17.54 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.