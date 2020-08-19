NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1,197,410 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $389.09 Million, closed the last trade at $7.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -4.38% during that session. The NPTN stock price is -31.72% off its 52-week high price of $10.34 and 40.76% above the 52-week low of $4.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 Million shares.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) trade information

Despite being -4.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the NPTN stock price touched $8.62-8 or saw a rise of 8.93%. Year-to-date, NeoPhotonics Corporation shares have moved -11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) have changed -7.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NeoPhotonics Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +6.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5600%, compared to -32% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.2% and 10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +13.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +62.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.16% with a share float percentage of 90.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeoPhotonics Corporation having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 4.18 Million shares worth more than $37.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. held 8.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.91 Million and represent 6.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 1407358 shares of worth $10.2 Million while later fund manager owns 837.11 Thousand shares of worth $8.05 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.