Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 1,028,724 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $526.63 Million, closed the last trade at $12.76 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.67% during that session. The MITK stock price is -1.49% off its 52-week high price of $12.95 and 58.78% above the 52-week low of $5.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 586.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) trade information

Sporting 0.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the MITK stock price touched $12.95- or saw a rise of 1.51%. Year-to-date, Mitek Systems, Inc. shares have moved 66.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have changed 34.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.46 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $25.02 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.8% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.15% with a share float percentage of 71.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mitek Systems, Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Toronado Partners, LLC with over 2.86 Million shares worth more than $27.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Toronado Partners, LLC held 6.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.06 Million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 1470269 shares of worth $11.59 Million while later fund manager owns 666.15 Thousand shares of worth $6.22 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.