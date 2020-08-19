Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,233,091 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $271.66 Million, closed the last trade at $1.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The MNLO stock price is -361.73% off its 52-week high price of $7.48 and 38.27% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 309.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +825.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.19% from current levels.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (MNLO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.3%.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.27% with a share float percentage of 14.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Menlo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 22.88 Million shares worth more than $39.58 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 13.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.21 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.21 Million and represent 4.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.6% shares in the company for having 1006646 shares of worth $1.83 Million while later fund manager owns 505.35 Thousand shares of worth $1.35 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.