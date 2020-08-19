BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1,128,029 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.64 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The BB stock price is -62.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 43.4% above the 52-week low of $2.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Despite being -0.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the BB stock price touched $4.95-3 or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, BlackBerry Limited shares have moved -25.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have changed -0.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.03.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -281.9%.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.71% with a share float percentage of 56.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackBerry Limited having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 63.5 Million shares worth more than $310.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 11.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, with the holding of over 46.72 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $228.48 Million and represent 8.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.86% shares in the company for having 21456718 shares of worth $91.83 Million while later fund manager owns 13.89 Million shares of worth $59.45 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.5% of company’s outstanding stock.