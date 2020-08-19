Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1,217,637 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.26 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.04 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 1.84% during that session. The PSTG stock price is -27.81% off its 52-week high price of $20.5 and 50.56% above the 52-week low of $7.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Sporting 1.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the PSTG stock price touched $17.24- or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Pure Storage, Inc. shares have moved -6.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have changed -7.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pure Storage, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.24%, compared to -6.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -46.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.12% with a share float percentage of 91.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pure Storage, Inc. having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.93 Million shares worth more than $379.99 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 18.64 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $323.02 Million and represent 7.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.94% shares in the company for having 13096977 shares of worth $161.09 Million while later fund manager owns 6.89 Million shares of worth $121.33 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.