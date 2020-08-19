Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,899,628 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The PVG stock price is -12.17% off its 52-week high price of $13.83 and 67.15% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) trade information

Despite being -0.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the PVG stock price touched $12.74- or saw a rise of 3.22%. Year-to-date, Pretium Resources Inc. shares have moved 10.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) have changed 39.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.06 while the price target rests at a high of $17.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.52% from current levels.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +116.7%.

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.21% with a share float percentage of 75.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pretium Resources Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 18.11 Million shares worth more than $152.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with the holding of over 12.49 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $104.92 Million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.45% shares in the company for having 10112227 shares of worth $88.18 Million while later fund manager owns 6.57 Million shares of worth $57.25 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.