PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,042,110 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14Billion, closed the last trade at $42.69 per share which meant it gained $1.54 on the day or 3.74% during that session. The PAGS stock price is -24.97% off its 52-week high price of $53.35 and 68.19% above the 52-week low of $13.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Sporting 3.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the PAGS stock price touched $43.09- or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares have moved 24.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have changed 18.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.67.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.8%, compared to -13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28% and -21.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $252.85 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $289.28 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $257.14 Million and $270.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -1.7% for the current quarter and 6.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +117.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +45.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.36%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.49% with a share float percentage of 107.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 32.35 Million shares worth more than $1.14 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 19.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 20.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $721.09 Million and represent 12.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 16.19% shares in the company for having 26277697 shares of worth $507.95 Million while later fund manager owns 15.61 Million shares of worth $395.37 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 9.62% of company’s outstanding stock.