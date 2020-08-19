The consensus among analysts is that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) trade information

Sporting 0.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the NG stock price touched $9.64-2 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, NovaGold Resources Inc. shares have moved 5.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) have changed 12.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 217.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +217.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 217.8% from current levels.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.7%.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.47% with a share float percentage of 74.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NovaGold Resources Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.64 Million shares worth more than $226.24 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the holding of over 22.23 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $204.04 Million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 10408564 shares of worth $99.51 Million while later fund manager owns 7.27 Million shares of worth $69.46 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.2% of company’s outstanding stock.