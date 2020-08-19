Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 5,534,801 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.69 Million, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The NOG stock price is -211.54% off its 52-week high price of $2.43 and 35.9% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Despite being -1.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the NOG stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 6.8%. Year-to-date, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. shares have moved -66.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) have changed 4.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +156.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.21% from current levels.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $106.35 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $119.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $233.88 Million and $59.01 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -54.5% for the current quarter and 103.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.