Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,240,197 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.45 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.07 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 8.78% during that session. The MNPR stock price is -690.77% off its 52-week high price of $48 and 18.62% above the 52-week low of $4.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 124.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

Sporting 8.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the MNPR stock price touched $6.68-1 or saw a rise of 10.21%. Year-to-date, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -63.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) have changed -23.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 575.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $42. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +591.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 558.98% from current levels.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -30.9%.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 1.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monopar Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northern Trust Corporation with over 49.75 Thousand shares worth more than $371.16 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Northern Trust Corporation held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.63 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.09 Thousand and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.