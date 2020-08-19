Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 41,313,438 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.19 Billion, closed the recent trade at $52.17 per share which meant it gained $21.36 on the day or 69.31% during that session. The MNTA stock price is -0.06% off its 52-week high price of $52.2 and 77.17% above the 52-week low of $11.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) trade information

Sporting 69.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the MNTA stock price touched $52.20- or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 164.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 81.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) have changed 52.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump -14.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.75% from current levels.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.89%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.2% and 44.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.6%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.05 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.39 Million and $8.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.3% for the current quarter and -20.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.1%.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.48% with a share float percentage of 104.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.56 Million shares worth more than $650.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.66 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $587.42 Million and represent 14.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.02% shares in the company for having 7156484 shares of worth $225.29 Million while later fund manager owns 6.89 Million shares of worth $218.33 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.8% of company’s outstanding stock.