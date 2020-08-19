MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,433,894 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $297.2 Million, closed the last trade at $2.74 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 23.98% during that session. The MOGU stock price is -150% off its 52-week high price of $6.85 and 67.88% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 361.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) trade information

Sporting 23.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the MOGU stock price touched $3.70-2 or saw a rise of 25.95%. Year-to-date, MOGU Inc. shares have moved 20.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) have changed -18.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 59.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 54.88.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MOGU Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +46.52% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.3% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.9%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.9%.

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.36% with a share float percentage of 30.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MOGU Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.45 Million shares worth more than $18.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 11.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., with the holding of over 8.35 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.03 Million and represent 8.8% of shares outstanding.