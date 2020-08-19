Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 1,562,694 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.58 Billion, closed the recent trade at $109.55 per share which meant it gained $2.2 on the day or 2.05% during that session. The MCHP stock price is -3.4% off its 52-week high price of $113.28 and 51.48% above the 52-week low of $53.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.43.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Sporting 2.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the MCHP stock price touched $109.39 or saw a rise of 0.23%. Year-to-date, Microchip Technology Incorporated shares have moved 4.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have changed 3.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $102 while the price target rests at a high of $130. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.89% from current levels.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.26 Billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.28 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.34 Billion and $1.29 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.5% for the current quarter and -0.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.47 at a share yield of 1.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.01%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.96% with a share float percentage of 112.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microchip Technology Incorporated having a total of 1082 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.17 Million shares worth more than $3.07 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 25.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.63 Billion and represent 9.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.72% shares in the company for having 16961533 shares of worth $1.15 Billion while later fund manager owns 7.01 Million shares of worth $475.09 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.