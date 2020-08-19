Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 8,052,791 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $10.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The HST stock price is -75.32% off its 52-week high price of $18.9 and 27.09% above the 52-week low of $7.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.44 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) trade information

Despite being -1.01% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the HST stock price touched $11.86- or saw a rise of 9.11%. Year-to-date, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have moved -41.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) have changed -2.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 38.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.79% from current levels.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -114.04%, compared to -3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -180% and -400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.3%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $276.79 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $454.97 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Billion and $1.33 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.1% for the current quarter and -65.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.4%.