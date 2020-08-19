Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,380,135 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -4.51% during that session. The SAND stock price is -21.07% off its 52-week high price of $10.63 and 62.19% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Despite being -4.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the SAND stock price touched $9.54-5 or saw a rise of 5.29%. Year-to-date, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have moved 21.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have changed -7.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $11.94. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.51% from current levels.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.7%.