MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1,465,994 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $396.47 Million, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.7% during that session. The MNKD stock price is -43.35% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 53.76% above the 52-week low of $0.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Despite being -1.7% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the MNKD stock price touched $1.785 or saw a rise of 3.08%. Year-to-date, MannKind Corporation shares have moved 34.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) have changed 0.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.51% from current levels.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MannKind Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.63%, compared to 11.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 42.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.2%.