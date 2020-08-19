Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,223,501 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.78 Million, closed the last trade at $3.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -5.22% during that session. The EDNT stock price is -50.72% off its 52-week high price of $5.2 and 61.74% above the 52-week low of $1.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 176.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 348.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) trade information

Despite being -5.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the EDNT stock price touched $3.98-1 or saw a rise of 13.32%. Year-to-date, Edison Nation, Inc. shares have moved 72.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT) have changed -14.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 127.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -67.3%.

Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.84% with a share float percentage of 78.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edison Nation, Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 368Thousand shares worth more than $1.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Rovida Advisors Inc. held 3.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 20.4 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.22 Thousand and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.