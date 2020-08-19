Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,537,422 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.43 Billion, closed the recent trade at $60.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The ALC stock price is -7.98% off its 52-week high price of $65.37 and 34.97% above the 52-week low of $39.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 898.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alcon Inc. (ALC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) trade information

Despite being -1.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the ALC stock price touched $63.01- or saw a rise of 3.78%. Year-to-date, Alcon Inc. shares have moved 7.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) have changed 1.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $49.37 while the price target rests at a high of $71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.45% from current levels.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) estimates and forecasts

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.68 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.84 Billion and $1.88 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.9% for the current quarter and 1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -43.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.4%.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.98% with a share float percentage of 57.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alcon Inc. having a total of 1007 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 32.91 Million shares worth more than $1.89 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 19.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 Billion and represent 3.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.93% shares in the company for having 19312978 shares of worth $981.49 Million while later fund manager owns 9.91 Million shares of worth $503.73 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.