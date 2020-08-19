Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,156,778 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.27 Million, closed the last trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 8.77% during that session. The DSE stock price is -858.82% off its 52-week high price of $4.89 and 60.78% above the 52-week low of $0.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 188.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 490.21 Million shares.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) trade information

Sporting 8.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the DSE stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 23.35%. Year-to-date, Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund shares have moved -86.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) have changed -5.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.75% with a share float percentage of 32.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisors Asset Management, Inc. with over 1.16 Million shares worth more than $628.92 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. held 4.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Guggenheim Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 547.57 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $295.69 Thousand and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.