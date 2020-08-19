Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 2,997,314 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.23 Million, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.63% during that session. The INFI stock price is -38.84% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 50.41% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 723.51 Million shares.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Despite being -1.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the INFI stock price touched $1.26 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 26.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have changed 40.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 99Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.89%, compared to 12.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -28.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -306.6%.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.64% with a share float percentage of 52.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 17.43 Million shares worth more than $15.76 Million. As of June 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 29.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.31 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.09 Million and represent 3.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 1491350 shares of worth $1.25 Million while later fund manager owns 727.9 Thousand shares of worth $609.76 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.