Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,193,614 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $827.03 Million, closed the last trade at $13.35 per share which meant it lost -$1.27 on the day or -8.69% during that session. The HMI stock price is -36.33% off its 52-week high price of $18.2 and 36.18% above the 52-week low of $8.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 618.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 486.87 Million shares.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) trade information

Despite being -8.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Aug 14 when the HMI stock price touched $15.44- or saw a rise of 13.54%. Year-to-date, Huami Corporation shares have moved 11.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) have changed -15.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 592Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.22.

Huami Corporation (HMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huami Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.77% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and -19.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $284.84 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $331.98 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $266.14 Million and $301.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7% for the current quarter and 10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +343.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.87%.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.76% with a share float percentage of 91.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huami Corporation having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wells Fargo & Company with over 6.22 Million shares worth more than $76.89 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wells Fargo & Company held 54.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 2.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.64 Million and represent 18.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 18.25% shares in the company for having 2099291 shares of worth $26.49 Million while later fund manager owns 743.32 Thousand shares of worth $9.38 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.46% of company’s outstanding stock.