Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has a beta value of 4 and has seen 5,595,110 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.03 Million, closed the last trade at $3.94 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 17.96% during that session. The WATT stock price is -8.88% off its 52-week high price of $4.29 and 84.52% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.29 Million shares.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

Sporting 17.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the WATT stock price touched $4.09-3 or saw a rise of 3.67%. Year-to-date, Energous Corporation shares have moved 122.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) have changed 18.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energous Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +107.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.22%, compared to -10.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.4% and 51.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +250%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $360Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $41Million and $46Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 290.2% for the current quarter and 682.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.4%.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.92% with a share float percentage of 22.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energous Corporation having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.06 Million shares worth more than $3Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 712.47 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 Million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.69% shares in the company for having 704229 shares of worth $523.24 Thousand while later fund manager owns 587.54 Thousand shares of worth $1.31 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.