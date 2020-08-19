Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1,972,602 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.72 Billion, closed the recent trade at $62.48 per share which meant it lost -$5.96 on the day or -8.71% during that session. The CREE stock price is -19.59% off its 52-week high price of $74.72 and 55.55% above the 52-week low of $27.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.3 Million shares.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) trade information

Despite being -8.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the CREE stock price touched $73.73- or saw a rise of 15.03%. Year-to-date, Cree, Inc. shares have moved 35.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have changed -5.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.68.

Cree, Inc. (CREE) estimates and forecasts

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210.39 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $220.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $242.8 Million and $236.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -13.3% for the current quarter and -6.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -237.2%.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.91% with a share float percentage of 98.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cree, Inc. having a total of 431 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 13.11 Million shares worth more than $775.7 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.64 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $688.82 Million and represent 10.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.61% shares in the company for having 4988138 shares of worth $176.88 Million while later fund manager owns 3.53 Million shares of worth $185.76 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.26% of company’s outstanding stock.