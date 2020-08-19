Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 1,357,574 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $560.31 Million, closed the last trade at $2.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The CLNE stock price is -32.98% off its 52-week high price of $3.75 and 62.77% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Despite being -1.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the CLNE stock price touched $2.93-3 or saw a rise of 3.75%. Year-to-date, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares have moved 20.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have changed 13.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +112.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 77.3% from current levels.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.47 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $74.43 Million and $119.61 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -9.4% for the current quarter and -38.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +572.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.01% with a share float percentage of 43.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 11.03 Million shares worth more than $24.49 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 5.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.37 Million and represent 4.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 3934637 shares of worth $7Million while later fund manager owns 2.97 Million shares of worth $6.41 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.5% of company’s outstanding stock.