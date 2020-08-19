Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,502,136 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The GOOS stock price is -94.69% off its 52-week high price of $45.09 and 44.13% above the 52-week low of $12.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

Despite being -0.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the GOOS stock price touched $24.47- or saw a rise of 5.35%. Year-to-date, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares have moved -36.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have changed 2.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.79 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.82% from current levels.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.57%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.17% with a share float percentage of 111.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canada Goose Holdings Inc. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.72 Million shares worth more than $248.44 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 18.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.43 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.69 Million and represent 7.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 3460779 shares of worth $68.83 Million while later fund manager owns 3.06 Million shares of worth $60.93 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.18% of company’s outstanding stock.