BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 13,064,978 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.18 Billion, closed the recent trade at $78.86 per share which meant it lost -$39.68 on the day or -33.47% during that session. The BMRN stock price is -67.32% off its 52-week high price of $131.95 and 20.26% above the 52-week low of $62.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 891.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 Million shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) trade information

Despite being -33.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the BMRN stock price touched $121.23 or saw a rise of 34.35%. Year-to-date, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares have moved -5.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have changed -37.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $136.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $108 while the price target rests at a high of $218. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +176.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.95% from current levels.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.59%, compared to 13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 323.3% and 3062.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.3%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $459.16 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $513.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $461.1 Million and $454.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.4% for the current quarter and 13% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.5%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.3% with a share float percentage of 99.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. having a total of 726 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 22.07 Million shares worth more than $2.72 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 17.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 Billion and represent 9.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.8% shares in the company for having 10517692 shares of worth $1.12 Billion while later fund manager owns 8.5 Million shares of worth $905.19 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.68% of company’s outstanding stock.