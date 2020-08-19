Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 19,928,840 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.92 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.8 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 12.51% during that session. The AVCO stock price is -47.22% off its 52-week high price of $2.65 and 72.22% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 839.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 313.73 Million shares.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) trade information

Sporting 12.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the AVCO stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 12.73%. Year-to-date, Avalon GloboCare Corp. shares have moved -2.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) have changed 13.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 976.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -122.8%.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.46% with a share float percentage of 11.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avalon GloboCare Corp. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 945.49 Thousand shares worth more than $1.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 654.91 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.24 Million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 470565 shares of worth $729.38 Thousand while later fund manager owns 457.79 Thousand shares of worth $842.34 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.