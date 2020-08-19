The consensus among analysts is that APi Group Corporation (APG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.23% from current levels.

APi Group Corporation (APG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -135.1%.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.46% with a share float percentage of 51.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with APi Group Corporation having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 33.33 Million shares worth more than $405Million. As of June 29, 2020, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 19.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.66 Million and represent 7.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Invesco Small Cap Value Fd. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.47% shares in the company for having 2480937 shares of worth $17.37 Million while later fund manager owns 1.82 Million shares of worth $18.43 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.