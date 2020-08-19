Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1,384,606 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.25 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The WSTL stock price is -40.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.52 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 108.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westell Technologies, Inc. (WSTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) trade information

Despite being -1.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the WSTL stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, Westell Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 35.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) have changed 2.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 362.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +362.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 362.96% from current levels.

Westell Technologies, Inc. (WSTL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.5%.