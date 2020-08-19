OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1,435,142 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $971.05 Million, closed the last trade at $13.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The OSUR stock price is -45.54% off its 52-week high price of $19.75 and 61.46% above the 52-week low of $5.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) trade information

Despite being -0.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the OSUR stock price touched $14.05- or saw a rise of 3.42%. Year-to-date, OraSure Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 68.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have changed -15.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +76.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.54% from current levels.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OraSure Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +90.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -165.52%, compared to 2.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.3% and 25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $41.7 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.46 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $35.99 Million and $49.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.9% for the current quarter and 23.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +527% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.