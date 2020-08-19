Mylan, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2,729,677 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.73 Billion, closed the recent trade at $17 per share which meant it gained $0.81 on the day or 4.97% during that session. The MYL stock price is -35.94% off its 52-week high price of $23.11 and 25% above the 52-week low of $12.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.57 Million shares.

Mylan, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL) trade information

Sporting 4.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the MYL stock price touched $17.02- or saw a rise of 0.59%. Year-to-date, Mylan, Inc. shares have moved -15.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mylan, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL) have changed 0.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.09.

Mylan, Inc. (MYL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mylan, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.26%, compared to -8.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -0.9% and -4.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.98 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.25 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.96 Billion and $3.19 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.7% for the current quarter and 1.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -95% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.35%.

Mylan, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.96% with a share float percentage of 89.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mylan, Inc. having a total of 741 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 58.09 Million shares worth more than $934.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 11.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 57.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $922.08 Million and represent 11.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.71% shares in the company for having 50185811 shares of worth $841.62 Million while later fund manager owns 15.14 Million shares of worth $225.71 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.