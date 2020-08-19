Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 1,110,312 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $323.19 Million, closed the last trade at $2.32 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The CMCM stock price is -97.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.58 and 29.31% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 410.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the CMCM stock price touched $2.54-8 or saw a rise of 8.66%. Year-to-date, Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares have moved -36.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) have changed -4.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.39%.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.32% with a share float percentage of 22.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cheetah Mobile Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 1.22 Million shares worth more than $2.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.99 Million and represent 3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 282767 shares of worth $579.67 Thousand while later fund manager owns 222.47 Thousand shares of worth $456.05 Thousand as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.