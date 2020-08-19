Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1,980,548 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.67 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3% during that session. The AEG stock price is -71.53% off its 52-week high price of $4.7 and 34.31% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 Million shares.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Despite being -3% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the AEG stock price touched $3.04-1 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, Aegon N.V. shares have moved -39.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) have changed -12.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +127.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.4%.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 5.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.32%.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.47% with a share float percentage of 8.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aegon N.V. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 116.42 Million shares worth more than $342.28 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 5.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Private Management Group, Inc., with the holding of over 5.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.49 Million and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.72% shares in the company for having 78340602 shares of worth $195.07 Million while later fund manager owns 13.17 Million shares of worth $32.8 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.63% of company’s outstanding stock.