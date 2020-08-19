Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 1,296,012 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.92 Billion, closed the recent trade at $82.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -0.41% during that session. The ATVI stock price is -5.97% off its 52-week high price of $87.73 and 43.04% above the 52-week low of $47.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) trade information

Despite being -0.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the ATVI stock price touched $83.73- or saw a rise of 0.89%. Year-to-date, Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares have moved 39.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have changed 5.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $116.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.41% from current levels.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.56%, compared to -5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and -14.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +23%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.69 Billion for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.57 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.21 Billion and $2.71 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.9% for the current quarter and -5.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.41%.

ATVI Dividends

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 05 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.41 at a share yield of 0.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.61%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.22% with a share float percentage of 93.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Activision Blizzard, Inc. having a total of 1426 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.47 Million shares worth more than $4.59 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 56.41 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.28 Billion and represent 7.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.74% shares in the company for having 28862223 shares of worth $2.08 Billion while later fund manager owns 22.53 Million shares of worth $1.34 Billion as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.