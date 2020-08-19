The consensus among analysts is that Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.7.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) trade information

Sporting 6.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the TLGT stock price touched $2.61-1 or saw a rise of 13.42%. Year-to-date, Teligent, Inc. shares have moved -46.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) have changed -6.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 762.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 781.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +781.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 781.06% from current levels.

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teligent, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.82% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -325% and -225% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.03 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $18.34 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -45.3% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.